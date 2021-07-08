The Money Issue: Detailing the Community Bank Moment

UPDATE: It appears that they fixed the feed, but fans won’t know that if they keep watching. You must get out of the feed and log back into the stream. ORIGINAL :WWE fans in America must rely on Peacock now to watch any pay-per-view. The company is even cracking down on VPNs at this point, forcing a subscription to Peacock. Things were going well for fans watching Money in the Bank, for the most part, then things seemed to due during an Applebee’s commercial.