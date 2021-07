CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Entourage, Sex and the City, Deadwood, and now The Sopranos with The Many Saints of Newark, are all HBO shows that would eventually become movies. Though three of those aforementioned films were all continuations of the series they were based off of, The Many Saints of Newark is actually a prequel, which got me to thinking: what other former HBO shows would I love to see get the movie treatment? Especially if it took a creative approach like The Many Saints of Newark did. My mind immediately jumped to The Wire.