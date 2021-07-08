Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

How We Get to Captain America-level Battle Speeds

By Gen. David Allvin
Defense One
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the season finale of the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new Captain America, a former Air Force pararescueman, uses the fusion of perfect communications, flawless sensors, and artificial intelligence to lead an air and ground operation to rescue hostages and capture a group of global extremists.

