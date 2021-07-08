How We Get to Captain America-level Battle Speeds

The Air Force recently tested a new landing and take-off capability that could allow the MQ-9 to self deploy to a much wider range of locales. The U.S. Air Force just demonstrated a new capability for the MQ-9 Reaper that could pave the way for the unmanned aircraft to deploy to and operate from a wider array of locations and without the need to have specialized infrastructure in place. The service has also now demonstrated how the drones can use targeting pods and other sensors to generate reference points for automatic landing and takeoff capabilities from the air to further support future agile, expeditionary deployments. This is a broader concept of operations that the Air Force has been developing, with a particular eye toward future distributed operations, particularly in the Pacific.