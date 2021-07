Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’ is a reality program revolving around the life and experiences of Julia Haart, a fashion magnate who truly did not begin her career until she was 43. Even traces of her came into light about eight years ago, since that’s when the mother of four packed up her belongings and fled from her ultra-orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. Without any contacts, internal association, or professional education, Julia made millions and became a self-made woman. And now, if you’re curious to know more about her shoe line, we’ve got you covered.