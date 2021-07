My colleague the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has a difficult task to deliver in the next few weeks. He has promised, before Parliament breaks up for the summer at the end of the month, to set out the Government’s proposals on how it intends to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s past, the descent into violence and sectarianism from the sixties and the three awful decades which followed, known as The Troubles. He has a manifesto pledge to fulfil on ending the cycle of vexatious prosecutions against former members of our Armed forces who served during those times.