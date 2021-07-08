Cancel
El Capitan presents Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow'

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Capitan Theatre presents Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” opening on Friday, July 9 in Dolby Vision Laser Projection and with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. Audiences can also enjoy a “Black Widow” photo op and see costumes from the movie. During opening weekend, audiences will receive an exclusive poster, while supplies last.

