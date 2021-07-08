Cancel
Edina, MN

Carol Ann Fredrickson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 12 days ago

Fredrickson, Carol Ann age 84, of Minnetonka, MN, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021. She is survived by her niece Diana Demos (Marco Cervantes), good friends Nancy and Rachel Holdgrafer, cousins and many friends from Edina High School, Rotary and her home at RidgePointe. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Gladys Fredrickson, and sister, Lois Demos. Carol was a trailblazer. She was one of the first female account managers at Northwestern Bell, one of the first seven women - known as "the Magnificent Seven" - to join The Rotary Club of Minneapolis where she later became the first woman President of the club. She served as a board member for the Methodist Hospital Foundation and the YWCA where she traveled several times to Ghana, West Africa. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling all around the world and experiencing different cultures. After failing retirement, she owned a workout studio in Edina which was eventually moved to the Edina Community Center where she continued to train clients for several years. In her downtime, she taught driver safety training classes for AARP. No service will be held as Carol decided many years ago to donate her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School's Anatomy Bequest Program to help with the advancement of medical science. Memorials preferred to the Minneapolis Rotary Foundation, 222 South 9th St Ste 1600 Minneapolis, MN 55402. A special thank you to the caregivers at Shalom Home West and the Park Nicollet Hospice Program for their kindness and excellent care.

www.startribune.com

