Los Angeles, CA

World Series champion Dodgers visit White House

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, were honored at the White House on July 2 by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “I think we may be doing this again by the end of the year,” he said to the vice president before making a joke at her expense. “I’m not going to mention which end of the state [Harris is] from right now and who she roots for.” Of the Dodgers, Biden said the club is “building a new dynasty” for a new generation. “America’s back, and the Dodgers are back,” he said.

