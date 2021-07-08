Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A guide to the Pirates’ possible selections with No. 1 draft pick

By Mike Persak, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

——— Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake High School (Calif.) Power rankings — MLB Pipeline: 1 / Fangraphs: 1 / ESPN: 2 / Baseball America: 2. Those paying close attention will know that Mayer has been one of the most heavily rumored possibilities for the Pirates with the first overall pick. He is widely considered to be one of the best talents in the draft. Mayer is a lean, 6-foot-3, left-handed hitting shortstop who hit .410 with 13 home runs during his senior season this spring.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Jack Leiter
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Baseball America#Mlb Draft#Eastlake High School#Mlb Pipeline#Los Angeles Dodgers#Ss#Espn#Vanderbilt Power Rankings#Era#Washington Nationals#Louisville Power Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates draft C Henry Davis with first overall pick

The Pirates made a major splash at the top of the 2021 MLB Draft. In GM Ben Cherington’s first draft with the Pirates, he selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick in the draft. After months of speculation with Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker and...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Fernando Tatis, Jr. is stealing Freddie Freeman’s son from him

The friendship between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Charlie Freeman was on full display during Tuesday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves. One of the more viral moments of the 2021 MLB All-Star festivities was seeing Charlie Freeman, son of Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman, meet his favorite baseball player — Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. A week after the interaction, the friendship is still for real.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kole Calhoun gives Diamondbacks latest embarrassing blunder

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a mess this season, and they committed their latest embarrassing blunder on Sunday. Arizona had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs with the game tied at two. Kole Calhoun was batting and hit a ground ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who went home to cut off the run. Rizzo’s effort was successful. But what he likely never imagined was being able to turn it into a double play.
BaseballYardbarker

Orioles select college outfielder Colton Cowser with 5th pick in draft

The Orioles selected Sam Houston State University outfielder Colton Cowser with the fifth pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday evening. Cowser, a 21-year-old left-handed outfielder, hit .374 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs this past season. He walked 42 times, striking out only 32 times, and had a .490 on-base percentage and a 1.170 OPS.
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals Select SS Brady House With 11th Pick of 2021 MLB Draft

Nats select SS Brady House with 11th pick of MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals used the 11th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft to select high school shortstop Brady House out of Winder-Barrow High School in Georgia. House is the first position player they’ve taken in the first round since drafting Carter Kieboom in 2016.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

MLB Draft 2021: Cleveland selects RHP Gavin Williams with No. 23 pick

Cleveland has selected right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams out of East Carolina. Standing 6-foot-6 as a college senior, Williams has one of the biggest power arms of the 2021 draft. Here’s what MLB Pipeline had to say about him:. Williams had one of the most projectable fastballs in the 2017 high...
MLBkmrskkok.com

Twins Select RHP Chase Petty With 26th Pick Of MLB Draft

The Minnesota Twins selected high school pitcher Chase Petty with the 26th overall pick on Sunday night, adding a flame-throwing right-hander to the organization. Petty comes out of Mainland Regional High School in New Jersey where he dominated thanks to a fastball that reached 102 mph. While he needs to develop his secondary pitches, he dominated at the high school level and has the stuff to be a top of the rotation starter.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers select RHP Jack Leiter with pick No. 2 at MLB Draft

After a difficult 2020 season, the Texas Rangers were rewarded with their highest MLB Draft pick since selecting pitcher Tommy Boggs second overall in 1974. For as poor as things have gone throughout the history of this franchise, Texas hasn’t really picked extremely high in the Draft very often. Since moving to Texas in 1972, the Rangers have picked in the top 5 just eight times total.
Clemson, SC247Sports

Clemson freshman Bubba Chandler selected by Pirates in MLB Draft

College baseball teams are used to losing top commits to the MLB Draft each year, as high school players will commit as contingency plans in case they aren't selected as high as they hope. Clemson's football program, however, is dealing with some unusual uncertainty this week as freshmen Will Taylor and Bubba Chandler are considered highly rated MLB prospects who could choose to sign with professional organizations.
MLB247Sports

Penn State prospect Lonnie White picked by Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB Draft

Multi-sport Penn State prospect Lonnie White learned his potential professional baseball destination Monday during the 2021 MLB Draft. The Malvern Prep (Pa.) product was picked 64th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Last December, White signed with Penn State, planning to play baseball and football in the Big Ten. Upcoming contract...
MLBDaily Item

Penn State football signee White selected by Pirates in MLB Draft

Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th pick of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. The two-sport Malvern Prep standout signed with the Nittany Lions in football last December, and is rated a four-star football prospect by 247Sports. He’s expected to play both sports at Penn State, should he enroll.
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates select Louisville catcher with top draft pick/Another Bednar taken

The Pirates drafted catcher Henry Davis with the first selection in the Major League Baseball draft last night. The 21-year old Davis played for the University of Louisville, and was considered the best pure hitter in the draft. He batted .370 with 15 home runs in 50 games for Louisville this past season. He also threw out 46% of the runners attempting to steal bases. It was the first time since 2011 that the Bucs had the first overall selection in the draft, and fifth time in franchise history.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers select RHP Tyler Mattison with No. 104 pick in 2021 MLB draft

With the 104th pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected Tyler Mattison, a right-handed pitcher out of Bryant University. Mattison is a fourth-year senior and has spent all four years of his college career as a member of Bryant’s rotation. He was a force to be reckoned with in the Northeast Conference, racking up strikeouts at a rate of 10.64 per nine innings and holding opponents to a 2.46 ERA. It was by far his best season with the Bulldogs and he capitalized by entering the draft despite retaining a fifth year of eligibility.
MLBchatsports.com

Kumar Rocker Selected by Mets with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

Kumar Rocker, New York Mets, John Rocker, Major League Baseball, Vanderbilt Commodores baseball, MLB.com, College World Series, College World Series Most Outstanding Player, NCAA Division I. Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker will begin his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB...

Comments / 0

Community Policy