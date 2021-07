Christine was the first wife to proclaim what she wanted out of her marriage. It wasn’t one moment, but many that led to her understandable frustration. Christine Brown of Sister Wives said that she always knew she wanted to be a third wife. She thought that by the third wife, everyone was accustomed to the process and there would be fewer problems among the wives. She may have also thought that as the third wife, it could be that she would be the last wife. Unfortunately, neither of those things is what actually happened. She is unhappy in her marriage and seems close to her breaking point.