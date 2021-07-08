Evelyn Solberg

Solberg, Evelyn age 82 of Jones- Harrison Senior Living, formerly of Rockford, MN, passed away July 8 from ovarian cancer. She was born and raised in New York City and her accent instantly revealed that. Although she was fluent in German and Norwegian by the time she moved to Wayzata in 1968, she never really mastered Minnesotan. She was a diehard Vikings fan, avid golfer, State Fair enthusiast, reader of scenic overlook plaques and historical markers, notorious sweet tooth and New York Times crosswords puzzle ace. She took pictures through screen windows and car windows and loved road trips. She played the piano and the accordion and was a good dancer. She loved coffee and long conversations. She could always roll to an inside straight in Yahtzee. She had a great sense of humor and beautiful blue eyes. She worked as a bookkeeper and had a long career at Diversifoam in Rockford, MN. She was a loving mother, proud grandmother and loyal friend. She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Solberg, Anne Marie Solberg (Aric Regal), and Carla Gillespie (Scott); grandsons Dylan and Wilson Gillespie; twin sister, Dorothy of Buffalo, NY. Heartfelt thanks to Methodist Hospital, Park Nicollet Hospice and all of the caregivers and staff members at Jones-Harrison. Service at 2 p.m. Tuesday July 13 with visitation one hour prior at Rettinger Funeral Home, 425 Lake St., Long Lake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Women's Advocates, Grand Ave., St. Paul.