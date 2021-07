The Nationals waited until the last possible moment before Saturday’s game to make a final decision on catcher Yan Gomes, who left Friday's contest with an apparent oblique injury. They did, however, ultimately place him on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. In corresponding moves, reliever Kyle Lobstein has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for catcher Jakson Reetz, who will have his contract selected as he is added to the active roster.