Notable quotes

Former President George W. Bush does not agree with President Biden ’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from America’s longest war in Afghanistan. That shouldn’t come as a surprise since it was Bush who launched the war in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. However, it’s telling that in his interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Bush did not cite U.S. national security as the reason for his disagreement. Rather, he said he is “afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm.” But that was never the basis for the use of military force.