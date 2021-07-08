Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

University Park Airport Adds Special Fall Flights for Sports Fans

By Mark Wogenrich
Posted by 
AllPennState
AllPennState
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jnr0S_0arSlvG400

Several airlines are offering special flights to Penn State sporting events this fall, including the home football game against Auburn that will simplify travel to State College.

According to the University Park Airport, Delta and United will offer non-stop flights to State College for the Penn State-Auburn game Sept. 18 at Beaver Stadium.

Delta is offering one flight from Atlanta to State College on Sept. 17, and United is adding two non-stops from Birmingham, Ala., to State College on Saturday morning that arrive in plenty of time for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Both airlines have scheduled non-stop return flights Sept. 19.

The non-stops, which last about two hours, certainly shave time getting to State College, which often requires connections for fans of other college teams. Delta flights to State College normally connect through Detroit and take more than four hours. To get from Birmingham to State College on United usually requires two connections and nine hours.

Tickets were available for all flights as of July 8. The cheapest round-trip price was $319 on United.

The special flights suggest that State College expects a huge crowd for Auburn's first football visit to Penn State. The athletic department announced in June that it would return to 100-percent capacity for home sporting events this fall. The football team plays its first home game of the 2021 season Sept. 11 against Ball State.

Fans already are making Auburn's visit a priority. Tickets on the secondary market start at $239 on Seatgeek and $265 on StubHub. And a hotel search on Expedia showed no weekend vacancies in State College and only a few in the region. A Holiday Inn Express located about 20 miles away listed its nightly rate at $599.

Penn State hockey fans also can take advantage of a special flight as well. Allegiant Airlines is offering non-stops between State College and Nashville for the men's hockey team's appearance in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

Penn State will play North Dakota on Oct. 30 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Allegiant has scheduled a non-stop from State College to Nashville on Oct. 28, with a return flight on Oct. 31.

How important is RB Nicholas Singleton's commitment to Penn State?

Comments / 0

AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
36
Followers
133
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
State College, PA
Lifestyle
City
Birmingham, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
State College, PA
City
Delta, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Football#Stubhub#Auburn#State College On United#Seatgeek#Stubhub#Expedia#Allegiant Airlines#Bridgestone Arena#Rb Nicholas Singleton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Travel
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Penn, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Has Had a July Recruiting Run to Remember

Penn State launched into commitment overdrive in July, receiving pledges from nine players across two classes. The Lions added two of the nation's top running backs, a top edge rusher from Pittsburgh and the rare prospect from Louisiana. Penn State also restarted its 2023 recruiting class with the nation's top-ranked...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

The Penn State Preseason Awards Watch List

College football's favorite preseason exercise, releasing awards watch lists, is in full swing. And what better way to prepare for the 2021 season than sifting through the hundreds of nominees for the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Bednarik, Rimington, etc. awards?. Sixteen preseason awards will release their watch lists through July 30,...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Lands Another Harvard Transfer

Penn State reached into the Ivy League again to add another transfer player to its offensive line. This one's a little different. Spencer Rolland, who is entering his senior year at Harvard, announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Penn State. But Rolland will join the Lions in 2022, with two seasons of eligibility, after playing this season at Harvard and completing his degree.
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

How to Watch Penn State Football During the 2021 Season

Penn State's 2021 football schedule begins with a bang at Wisconsin, features road trips to Iowa and Ohio State and includes the first game against Villanova in 70 years. Penn State kicks things off Sept. 4 at Wisconsin, where the weekend's marquee Big Ten matchup will be featured on Fox's Big Noon broadcast. The network's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will originate from Madison as well.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Recapping Penn State's July 4 Recruiting Fireworks

Penn State certainly delivered a July 4 recruiting show, receiving three commitments to the 2022 class. The latest came from defensive end Kaleb Artis, one of the top prospects in New York. The Lions have added five players to their 2022 class in July, with another potentially big commitment looming...
Reading, PAPosted by
AllPennState

What Nicholas Singleton's Commitment Means to Penn State

Running back Nicholas Singleton committed to Penn State on Tuesday, adding a major offensive talent to the Class of 2022. Singleton announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Singleton, who attends Governor Mifflin High in Reading, Pa., heads into his senior as one of the nation's top backs. He has rushed for more than 3,700 yards in three years and averaged 15.8 yards per carry last season, according to the Reading Eagle. He also scored 16 touchdowns.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State's July 4 Recruiting Surge Continues

Tyreese Fearbry, a defensive end from Pittsburgh, became the second player to make a July 4 commitment to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class. Fearbry announced his decision on social media. Fearbry joined fellow defensive end Zane Durant of Orlando in committing to the Lions on Independence Day. Penn State has...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Philadelphia Standout Keon Wylie Commits to Penn State

Philadelphia defensive standout Keon Wylie committed to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class on Saturday, adding an important defensive presence to the class. Wylie announced his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ. Wylie seeks to become Penn State's next great defensive player from Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter, which is the alma mater...
Penn, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Secures Another Commitment from Lackawanna College

Penn State expects July to be a promising month for sealing several recruiting deals. The first commitment arrived Friday, as offensive lineman JB Nelson announced that he is joining the Lions' 2022 recruiting class. Nelson announced his decision on social media. Nelson (6-6, 310 pounds) recently completed his freshman season...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Commit Drew Allar Primed for Elite 11 Finals

Quarterback Drew Allar, among the top recruits of Penn State's Class of 2022, has a huge opportunity this week in Los Angeles, where he will compete in the Elite 11 Finals. The annual showcase, which begins Wednesday, brings together 20 of the nation's top high school quarterbacks for four days of training and competition. Allar joins a high-profile roster that includes Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), Walker Simpson (LSU), AJ Duffy (Florida State) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson). The event's MVP, along with its Elite 11, will be named July 3.
SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Meet Penn State's Athletes of the Year

Penn State named wrestling national champion Roman Bravo-Young and women's soccer All-American Ally Schlegel as its athletes of the year. Bravo-Young, a junior, made an exceptional run to the 133-pound title at the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis. He went 5-0 with a technical fall and major decision, securing his gold medal with a 4-2 sudden victory over Oklahoma State's top-seeded Daton Fix in the final. Bravo-Young went 19-0 during the shortened 2020-21 season, won a Big Ten title and was a finalist for the Hodge Trophy as college wrestling's top athlete.
Penn, PAPosted by
AllPennState

What's Next for Penn State's 2022 Recruiting Class?

Penn State on Sunday capped a whirlwind month of official and unofficial visits, player evaluations and football clinics and a whole lot of photoshoots. Time for the recruiting staff to get a nap. So what did the June recruiting period yield for Penn State, which has the nation's No. 7...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Offers Quarterback C.J. Carr

Quarterback C.J. Carr is generating plenty of interest in the 2024 recruiting class, and Penn State recently made its pitch. The Lions offered Carr a scholarship after a workout in State College, joining the growing collection of programs showing interest in the 6-3 quarterback from Michigan. Carr announced the offer on social media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy