The "Rock of Love" reality star and Poison lead singer will be in El Paso this month to perform at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center. Concerts are back in a big way in El Paso and we're loving it. We spent most of 2020 and the better half of this year with a concert scene drier than the Sahara. Finally, places are opening back up and bans are scheduling and heading back out on tour. While many tours are planned for the fall and winter, some bands want to get back out on the road and onstage right now and we're happy to support.