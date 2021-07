Clemson quarterback signees Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor haven't dropped any hints about whether they will indeed play college football or go professional in baseball. But there will be an indication Sunday, when the MLB draft begins with the first round (7 p.m., ESPN, MLB Network). If Chandler and Taylor are picked there as most have expected, it would seem to point strongly toward the diamond. Teams don’t normally invest first-round picks on players who are still trying to decide if they would sign.