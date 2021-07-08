John Edward DeVeau

DeVeau, John Edward lifetime resident of Minnetonka, Minnesota died July 5, 2021. Born January 20, 1925, in Minneapolis, MN. Graduated Hopkins High School 1943. During WWII served in the US Army 511th Engineer Company stationed in England and France. Honorably discharged 1946. Graduated Dunwoody Institute in Mechanics. Employed by Minnetonka Township as an equipment operator and drove school bus for his father's company DeVeau Bus. John and brother Jim assumed ownership and developed the company into a successfully run nationally recognized bus company until 1976. John was an avid volunteer. He was recognized as a "Good Neighbor" by WCCO Radio. He called bingo at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for 25 years, was a volunteer firefighter for 22 years, served as the Minnetonka Fire Chief for 2 years and a representative on the Minnetonka Fire Department Board of Trustees. During retirement, John volunteered at the Minnetonka Senior Center. Many days you could find him washing dishes for any number of activities. He took up woodcarving and made many cherished gifts for his family and friends. John treasured his lifelong firefighter and woodcarver friendships and tried to meet regularly with them. John enjoyed morning breakfast with wife Marge and maintained a weekly schedule of restaurant visitation in spite of bad weather conditions, road closures, and Marge's opinions. Preceded in death by parents John (Ed) DeVeau and Olga DeVeau, James DeVeau brother, Marjorie DeVeau (Skirka) wife of 69 years. Survived by sons Donald (Laurie) of Washington and Gary (Terri) of Minnesota, four grandchildren; Joseph, Anna, Daniel, Spencer, and three great grandchildren Olivia, Audrey, Stella, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service at Washburn- McReavy Funeral Chapel, 1400 Mainstreet Hopkins, MN 55343 Monday, July 12, 2021 6:00 pm. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The family would like to recognize and thank Visiting Angels home care, Grace Hospice, and The Glenn Minnetonka staff for their compassion and care. Washburn-McReavy.com Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020 1400 Mainstreet, Hopkins.