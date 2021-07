From the mouth-watering aroma of fine chocolates to the sparkling rainbow colors of rock candy, there’s nothing quite like a candy store to captivate the senses. “A visit to a candy store should be an ohh my gosh experience,” said Pam Griffin, owner of Chocolate Therapy in Framingham with her husband, David. “For us crafting fine chocolates is an art form. Each one needs to taste good and look good.”