Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, MI

Feds: State employee got unemployment while still working, hacked accounts

Detroit Free Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe was supposed to help struggling people get unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Instead she scammed them and the system to enrich herself, federal officials say. In what prosecutors describe as an inside job at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, a contract employee is facing federal charges for allegedly hacking legitimate unemployment accounts and creating new bogus claims that steered money into her pockets. She even filed unemployment claims in her own name, despite the fact that she was actively working for the agency.

www.freep.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Birmingham, MI
Business
City
Birmingham, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Birmingham, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Fbi#Fraud Detection#Fbi#District Court#Michiganders#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 3

Community Policy