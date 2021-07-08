Feds: State employee got unemployment while still working, hacked accounts
She was supposed to help struggling people get unemployment benefits during the pandemic. Instead she scammed them and the system to enrich herself, federal officials say. In what prosecutors describe as an inside job at the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, a contract employee is facing federal charges for allegedly hacking legitimate unemployment accounts and creating new bogus claims that steered money into her pockets. She even filed unemployment claims in her own name, despite the fact that she was actively working for the agency.www.freep.com
Comments / 3