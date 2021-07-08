Cancel
Deathloop's new video teases something going on between Colt and Julianna

An extended Deathloop gameplay trailer appeared during today's State of Play livestream, showcasing a mission to hunt down and kill Aleksis "The Wolf" Dorsey. The trailer covers a little bit of everything, showing off weapons, powers, and gadgets, and some unexpectedly friendly chit-chat between the hero, Colt, and his nemesis Julianna. Things get a little more interesting midway through the run when an alarm goes off, signalling that another player has "invaded" the game and is now in control of Julianna. That's a problem for Colt: AI-controlled enemies go down fairly easily when confronted by a guy who's basically Corvo Attano with a shotgun, but squaring off against another player who doesn't have to deal with them—whose only goal is to quietly hunt him down—is a whole different kind of headache.

