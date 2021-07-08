Deathloop's new video teases something going on between Colt and Julianna

During today's State of Play livestream from Sony, Bethesda Softworks decided to show off a new walkthrough video of Deathloop. This particular video, shown off on the PS5, gives you a look at an extended gameplay walkthrough for the main protagonist Colt, who is on the hunt for Aleksis "The Wolf" Dorsey, one of eight key targets to eliminate before the day resets. You get a feel of all the options given to you throughout the game as you can approach the target in several ways, all while dealing with his nemesis Julianna (controlled by either a player or the AI) who is trying to put him down. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released on September 14th, 2021.