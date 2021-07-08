Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Nasa Hataoka shoots 10-under 61 in Marathon LPGA Classic

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cgfC_0arSkkgg00

SYLVANIA, Ohio — (AP) — Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead Thursday in the Marathon LPGA Classic.

Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in her 2001 Standard Register PING victory at Moon Valley in Arizona.

“When I had my ninth birdie it kind of did come to my mind,” Hataoka said. “But then, after I only having two holes (left), I just thought how great Annika was more than me getting it.”

Hataoka was a stroke off the Highland Meadows record of 60 set by Paula Creamer in 2008. The 22-year-old Japanese player had her lowest score on the LPGA Tour, topping a third-round 63 in her 2018 NWA Championship victory.

“I think what was really working is I was able to control my iron shots to make sure I could get close to the pin to get the birdies,” Hataoka said.

Hataoka had six straight birdies on Nos. 15-2 and added three more in a row on Nos. 5-7 before closing the bogey-free round with the two pars.

“I didn’t feel any pressure on myself or didn’t feel way good,” Hataoka said. “Everything was just right at the center, so I guess I would say it was the zone, yes. I was able to control everything.”

The three-time LPGA Tour winner lost a playoff to Yuka Saso a month ago in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club.

Lauren Stephenson was second after a 65. She also missed a chance to go lower on her final two holes, finishing with two pars on the par-5 17th and 18th.

“I took all of last week off,” Stephenson said. “I didn’t touch a club for eight days so I felt really just rest and recovered. I felt pretty tired at KPMG because that was my sixth week, so I knew I needed to just take a good break.”

Matilda Castren was another stroke back at 66 with Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Yealimi Noh and Ssu-Chia Cheng.

Castren won last week in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history. She was second behind Jin Young Ko last week in the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

“I think I’m in a good place,” Castren said. “I think I need to hit a couple 3-woods and drivers on the range and kind of get that sorted out. I think I’m in a good spot going into tomorrow. My irons have been really well for the past couple, well, past month really.”

So I’m excited about the coming few days.

Defending champion Danielle Kang opened with a 70.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
52K+
Followers
55K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Marathon#Sylvania#Ap#The Lpga Tour#Standard Register#Japanese#Nos#The U S#Kpmg#Finnish#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfkentlive.news

Who is Collin Morikawa's caddie and how much does Jonathan Jakovac earn?

Jonathan Jakovac may not be the most well known name in golf but the caddie is making quite the reputation for himself beside the talented Collin Morikawa. Jakovac earned a season purse that would make many people’s eyes water last year – and was helped by the stunning year the pair had together, with Jakovac on the bag, and Morikawa handling the clubs.
GolfGolf Channel

Ryder Cup update: Jordan Spieth basically in; European picture clearer

Is there any U.S. player who benefitted from the Ryder Cup being delayed a year than Jordan Spieth?. Spieth was ranked outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking when the original September dates for the postponed matches at Whistling Straits came and went, but now the three-time Ryder Cupper is a spot out of automatically qualifying for captain Steve Stricker’s squad.
GolfGolf.com

Here’s how much money every player made at the Open Championship

The 2021 Open Championship purse reached a record high this year, increasing by $750,000 to $11.5 million — three-quarters of a million more than the last time the championship was played in 2019, when the total purse was $10.75 million. This year’s Open champion will surpass the payout received by...
Golfyourbigsky.com

Oosthuizen leads after 3 rounds at the Open, Morikawa 1 back

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Even with his swing getting loose over the final hour Saturday, Louis Oosthuizen walked off the 18th green with a one-stroke lead at the British Open and another shot at ending his 11-year wait for a second major title. A third round as undulating as the...
GolfBirmingham Star

Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang skipping Evian major

Five of the top 20 players in the world rankings, including Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang, will not play in the Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA Tour season. The Evian, played annually in France at a resort of the same name, is scheduled for July 22-25. This year's tour schedule packs in two majors (the Evian and the Women's Open at Carnoustie) and the Tokyo Olympics in the span of a month, July 22 to Aug. 22.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Countdown to Solheim: Updated team standings for July 19

The Solheim Cup is coming to Inverness Club in 2021 and, to help local golf fans track participants, each week The Blade will provide updated team points standings. Team USA uses the top seven players from its Solheim Cup points standings, along with the top two players in the Women’s World Golf Rankings who haven’t already qualified, and three captain selections.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus HEAPS PRAISE on Open Champion Collin Morikawa

Golf legend and 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus has heaped praise on the new Open champion Collin Morikawa. Morikawa claimed a nerveless and impressive victory at Royal St. George's last week, finishing two shots ahead of 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year Jordan Spieth. Nicklaus won three Claret Jugs of...
Golfwmleader.com

Collin Morikawa is the antidote to Bryson DeChambeau

So much for Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the hulks taking over the world of golf. Next week, the Olympics could well witness a 5ft 9in player ranked outside the PGA Tour’s top 90 longest drivers take a golden route to the top of the game’s rankings. Everything about...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Marathon LPGA Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic is the latest stop on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Highland Meadows Golf Club in Ohio hosting the Marathon LPGA Classic. The Marathon LPGA Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Highland Meadows Golf Club.
GolfPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Morikawa is the champion golfer of the year

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Collin Morikawa is the champion golfer of the year. Morikawa captured the British Open on Sunday for his second major championship in two years. It was his first time playing the British Open, just like it was his first time playing the PGA Championship when he won at Harding Park last year.
Golfsemoball.com

Final round of the British Open at a glance

SANDWICH, England (AP) -- A brief look at the final round of the British Open at Royal St. George's:. VICTOR: Collin Morikawa with a 4-under 66 to finish at 15-under 265 for a two-shot victory. SPOILS: Morikawa earned $2.07 million, a gold medal, a silver claret jug and an exemption...
GolfBakersfield Californian

Collin Morikawa makes history with two-shot victory at British Open

It’s Collin with two Ls. Collin Morikawa made golf history Sunday by becoming the first player to win two different major championships on his first try. Morikawa, a graduate of La Cañada High, shot a bogey-free, four-under-par 66 in the final round of the British Open at Royal St. George’s to secure a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth. Eleven months earlier, Morikawa won the PGA Championship at Harding Park.
Golfksl.com

Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major; Tony Finau finishes T-15th

United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Peter Morrison, Associated Press) — SANDWICH, England — Collin Morikawa gazed adoringly at the claret jug, thrust it into the air and then gave it a kiss, a two-time major champion at age 24.
GolfPosted by
Fox News

Seamus Power outlasts JT Poston in Barbasol Championship

Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff. Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory.
NFLgolfmagic.com

Kevin Kisner plays final round of The Open in 150 MINUTES!

Kevin Kisner was lying solo 77th in last position as he stood with hands on hips on the 1st tee at The Open. Let's just say he was not prepared to hang around for the victory speech. Kisner was already regarded as one of the fastest players on the PGA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy