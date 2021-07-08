Cancel
Music

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome

By Michael Juliano
Time Out Global
 12 days ago

Listen to classical and jazz in a dome more than a mile above L.A. during this mountaintop concert series. The Mount Wilson Observatory is hosting a pair of concerts this summer (an abbreviated version of its usual season) inside the dome of its 100-inch Hooker telescope, which was the largest telescope in the world for much of the first half of the 20th century.

