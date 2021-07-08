Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome

The Alton Municipal Band saw another great turnout at Haskell Park last Sunday in spite of the looming clouds overhead keeping everyone wondering. Weather challenges are nothing new to director David Drillinger, who continued to press on through the program and has been conducting the band for 35 years. AMB member and trumpeter Will Schmalbeck performed some awesome arrangements with his jazz group during the second half of the program but called the concert when raindrops were felt near the end of the hour. A favorite moment is selecting one of the kids to conduct the band during the parade around the park. Last Sunday the parade was led by members of the Junior League of Greater Alton (JLGA) and we want to thank them for being at the park to help organize the kids. This week members of the YWCA will be on hand to help organize the kiddie parade, and they are asking any young participants to bring a pot or pan to practice parade drumming skills during the traditional march around the park. With a playground nearby, the band is happy to offer some extra fun to young families attending the park with their children.