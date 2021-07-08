Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome

At this free communitarian annual event, founded by dancer-choreographer Kendra J. Ross, stoops and gardens in Bed-Stuy are transformed for four hours into stages for performances and discussions. Attendees move among the makeshift venues, beginning at 398 Hancock Street or down the street at the Hancock T&T Community Garden (322-324 Hancock St). This year's eighth annual edition, hosted by America’s Next Top Model winner Naima Mora, includes dance by Ross and Cheri Stoker, theater performances by Dragonfly, music by Courtnie, spoken word and poetry from Kai Diata Giovanni, visual art from Mut'Sun, and workshops, readings, and conversations from Akika Apothecary and Free Black Women’s Library. A "Kiddie Korner" offers arts-related activities for the young ones, and those who are unable to attend in person can view it this year via Instagram and Zoom.
Comments / 0