Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Lamar Odom rips Karlie Redd after she disses him online

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0MeN_0arSkFWH00
Karlie Redd (Photo source: Instagram @iamkarlieredd)

Just a couple of months ago, observers thought Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd might turn out to be a cute couple if they actually started dating one another.

It doesn’t look like that’s ever going to happen now. Not after the war of words that erupted on social media.

According to celebrity blogger Love B. Scott, Odom and Redd’s friendship imploded this week when fans kept asking Redd about the prospect of dating Odom. They seemed comfortable together in Atlanta in April when Odom was seen with his arm around Redd’s shoulder as they rocked left and right together to the music.

Perhaps growing weary of fielding such questions, the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star responded on her Twitter account with this stinging and seemingly unprovoked rebuke of Odom: “It would have never worked because He Needs Rehab Not A Relationship or A Situationship!”

Not long after Redd posted that curious tweet, a hurt and befuddled Odom found out what Redd said and took off after her like a torpedo.

“Anything to stay relevant,” he barked at Redd on an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 7. “I generally do not address this type of message but cmon’ @iamkarlieredd what is this about?”

“Listen me being in recovery is no secret. I’ve made some amazing strides and I no longer do drugs #FACTS,” Odom continued. “But I do need rehab, I need to be rehabilitated from my attraction to TOXIC, BITTER, UNHEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS with women who need therapy more than they need me!”

Odom then leveled the ultimate insult. “Now I’m not going to go low like you’re doing, take jabs, tell lies because at the end of the day I was married to a Kardashian so anything less than that is like going from sugar to s—.”

Comments / 7

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Karlie Redd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Friendship#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Karlie Redd Suggests She Has Video Of Wendy Williams Doing Drugs In An NYC Club

Her often messy antic have caused celebrities to surface with threats, but Wendy Williams may have crossed the line for Karlie Redd. Recently, Karlie and Lamar Odom got the rumor mill running after they were captured together at various events. There was gossip that they were in a relationship or Odom was joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but in the end, he stated that they were just friends.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Lamar Odom and Liza Morales rip each other over child support

The ongoing child support war between former NBA star Lamar Odom and the mother of his two children, Liza Morales, ratcheted up multiple notches after Odom was chewed out by the judge in the case. Morales filed a lawsuit in New York accusing the ex-Los Angeles Laker of not honoring...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

Not the love triangle we expected. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom‘s feud proves that she’s done with both of her exes. A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Tristan Thompson clowned for threatening Lamar Odom over compliment to Khloe

Social media is having a field day pummeling serial cheater Tristan Thompson for having the audacity to threaten Lamar Odom for complimenting Khloe Kardashian. Thompson, 30, who was recently dumped by Kardashian, 37, for allegedly cheating on her once again, became irate when Odom, 41, complimented Kardashian for this post to her 164 million Instagram fans.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Lamar Odom Just Insulted All Women Who Aren’t The Kardashians

Lamar Odom just put his size 16 foot in his mouth amid a petty social media dispute with Karlie Redd. In case you missed it, or stopped watching Love & Hip Hop ATL seasons ago, Karlie Redd and Lamar Odom were dating. And by the looks of things, it didn’t end well. While that’s no surprise (both parties are known for being messy), Lamar is being called out after attempting to take the high road by insulting all women who weren’t born with the last name, Kardashian. Now say what?
NBAPosted by
StyleCaster

Lamar Reveals His Feud With Tristan Almost ‘Turned Ugly’ After He Threatened Him For Flirting With Khloé

Ex vs. ex. Lamar Odom responded to Tristan Thompson’s feud over Khloé Kardashian, and revealed that their fight almost became “ugly” before he took the high road. In an interview on The Megan Pormer Show on Wednesday, July 14, the former Los Angeles Lakers player told the host that he was confused by the Boston Celtics star’s shade toward him. “He don’t really know me and what do you say, ‘God forgive them for what they do not know?’” Lamar said. “That could have really turned ugly.”
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Lamar Odom Inks Celebrity Boxing Deal, Returning To Ring

Turns out Lamar Odom ain’t a one-and-done fighter … ’cause the ex-NBA star is stepping back in the squared circle. Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman tells TMZ Sports the 41-year-old ex-Laker signed a new contract on Friday … and will be fighting on October 10. Of course, 6’10” Odom beat...
NBAhot969boston.com

Lamar Odom Sued By Lender After Not Making Car Payments

Looks like Lamar Odom can’t catch a break. The former L.A. Lakers player allegedly has been missing the payments on an SUV, according to the lender per TMZ. The vehicle in question is a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban which Odom pays $668.40 a month but allegedly has not made a payment since February 15, 2020.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Owes $35K In Missed Payments For Car "Purchased For His Ex"

He's endured quite a bit throughout his life and career, and now the bank is reportedly after him due to missed car payments. Lamar Odom has been rebuilding his life since his near-fatal overdose just six years ago, and within the last year, the world has witnessed the dissolution of his romance with ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr. Odom and Parr had quite the public meltdown as they slung insults one another's way, but in recent months, Odom has expressed his desire to reunite with his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.
NBAfoxbangor.com

Lamar Odom Says Beef With Tristan Thompson ‘Could Have Turned Ugly’

Lamar Odom says things with Tristan Thompson “could have turned ugly” when the two ended up fighting over a steamy pic from Khloe Kardashian … but cooler heads prevailed. Khloe’s ex husband is speaking out for the first time since the social media spat last week, saying Tristan made a...
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back

Lamar Odom reportedly wants to rekindle his romance with Khloe Kardashian. The 41-year-old basketball player recently described his ex-wife as a "hottie" in a comment on one of her Instagram posts, provoking the wrath of Tristan Thompson - who recently split from the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star again following fresh claims of infidelity - but insiders have dismissed suggestions he was being disrespectful.
NBACosmopolitan

Welp, Lamar Odom Just Retweeted a Post Mocking Tristan Thompson

Um, so, update in the love triangle that is Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom, and Khloé Kardashian: Lamar is out here retweeting insults directed at Tristan. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ To catch you up real quick, this mess happened over the weekend:. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find...

Comments / 7

Community Policy