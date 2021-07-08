DMX’s official cause of death revealed

DMX (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Legendary rapper DMX died on April 9, 2021, after reportedly suffering a fatal heart attack that left him brain-dead.

According to Vulture, officials now understand what precipitated the medical emergency that took the life of Dark Man X, who was born in New York as Earl Simmons.

X died at age 50 following a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain for an extended period of time, according to the Westchester County, New York, medical examiner’s office. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the report read, according to Vulture.

The publication wrote that officials believe that death happened almost immediately when the fateful incident was reported on April 2.

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” Vulture reported. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital . . . However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on . . . He never woke up from [a] coma.”

Throngs of fans gathered outside of White Plains Hospital in Westchester County for days, hoping for a full recovery for the beloved Ruff Ryders rapper with the famously raspy baritone delivery. But it was not meant to be.

DMX’s fame was so great that they decided to host the homegoing service at Brooklyn’s mammoth Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Nets. It featured performances by Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir and tributes from the likes of Jadakiss and many others.