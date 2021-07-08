Cancel
Atascadero, CA

New Atascadero bar offering live DJ event every Friday

By Reporter Saab Sahi
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwUd9_0arSk4tX00
Front sign created by blacksmith Max Randolph. Photo by Saab Sahi

Traffic Record Store is helping run the event

Ancient Owl Beer Garden and Bottle Shoppe in collaboration with Traffic Record Store will bring in live DJs to play a variety of music every Friday starting this week and the first guest is Manuel Barba, owner of the record store.

The beer garden first opened its doors to the people of Atascadero only a couple of weeks ago starting with a soft industry night opening on June 23.

For owners Alanna and Marcin Andruszkiewicz, the beer garden has been five years in the making, as they first had the idea for it when they lived in Chicago, Ill. where Marcin is from. However, after a real estate deal for the project fell through the Andruszkiewicz family decided to move their dream to California as it’s where Alanna grew up.

They’ve been joined in this business endeavor by their close friend and third business partner Laurence “Larry” Duterte, who has helped in many different areas and is also a brewer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lomdj_0arSk4tX00
Pictured are the founders from left to right: Laurence Duterte, Alanna Andruszkiewicz, and Marcin Andruszkiewicz

When they arrived here in Atascadero, Marcin got to work as a brewer at BarrelHouse Brewing Co. in Paso Robles to learn about the local beer scene, after which they started scouting out different locations with a focus on family-friendly areas that could welcome in the community.

“The vision was to make a community spot here,” said Alanna.

To make that happen they joined hands with Z Realty and decided to place the beer garden at the heart of a new unique space that was built out of old shipping containers at 6090 El Camino Real. The furnishings and decorations came from a variety of sources such as the Paso Robles blacksmith Max Randolph, Duterte’s brother, and Marcin and Duterte who worked together to craft wooden benches for their guests to enjoy drinks at.

The beer garden only opened recently, but they have already made efforts to root themselves into the local community. They’ve joined the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, they’re arranging more collaborations with local businesses beyond live DJ Fridays, they’ve offered their walls for the Equality Mural project and they’re a part of the second Atascadero pub crawl event.

“The support has been wonderful,” said Alanna Andruszkiewicz.

For anyone interested in listening to the free live DJ performance, it will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and open to all ages.

