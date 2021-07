A Philly rapper named Reed Dollaz is claiming Soulja Boy wasn’t the first rapper on YouTube!. According to the rapper, Reed says he was the first rapper to blow up on the platform, and he has receipts to prove it. Soulja uploaded his first YouTube video in 2006. Some reports say it was 2005. However, according to this, it says the later year. It wasn’t until 2007 that Soulja would see Billboard success with “Crank That (Soulja Boy).”