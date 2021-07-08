Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Roots’ Black Thought releases audiobook ‘7 Years’

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0WQR_0arSjsXT00
Black Thought (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out )

Black Thought of The Roots released his new audiobook titled 7 Years on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The book debuted exclusively in the U.S. as part of the Words + Music series covering the intimate journeys of music artists such as Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson and more on Amazon’s Audible platform. In 7 Years, Black Thought examines his life and career in dynamic seven-year increments.

“This has been almost two years in the making…and I’m honored and excited to announce that my new @audible original piece ‘7 Years’ comes out today,” The Roots rapper explained in a post on Instagram. “It’s inspired by one of my life theories that every 7 years I should be actively working to become better creatively, emotionally, personally, and mentally as my body also changes and new cells replace the old. So in this piece of words and music I’m sharing some of these key important periods that have made me into the man I am today — with an original musical score that highlights the very first freestyle I ever wrote to our @theroots classics to performances of some of my more recent pieces.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ldt1_0arSjsXT00
(Image source: Instagram – @blackthought)

Featuring a powerful and personal musical score, the “You Got Me” rapper takes listeners through his intimate journey, including his tumultuous childhood in Philadelphia, facing off with a justice system that was stacked against him, and adapting to commercial success in mainstream America. The project also mixes complex rhymes with searing insight from the emcee born Tariq Trotter.

Black Thought’s right-hand man in The Roots, Questlove, also released his directorial debut last week with Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The documentary film takes an in-depth look at the Harlem Cultural Festival, which has been described as a pre-Coachella music gathering and referred to as the Black Woodstock.

The Harlem Cultural Festival was a series of free concerts held in 1969 over six weekends that drew more than 300,000 people. Some of the musical guests in the concert footage included Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight, The Fifth Dimension, and Sly and the Family Stone. Summer of Soul is currently in theatres and streaming on Hulu.

You can listen to Black Thought’s 7 Years audiobook at www.audible.com. Also, peep a clip from Summer of Soul below.

Comments / 0

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Smokey Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Audiobook#Woodstock#Harlem Cultural Festival#The Roots Black Thought#Audible#Instagram#Theroots#The Family Stone#Hulu#Black Thought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
rolling out

NFL superstar Richard Sherman arrested for ‘burglary domestic violence’

Richard Sherman, who is universally considered one of the greatest and smartest defensive backs in modern NFL history, has been arrested for alleged “burglary domestic violence.”. Sherman, 33, was reportedly apprehended early Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and booked into the Seattle Correctional Facility, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The five-time...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Bette Midler, Berry Gordy among 2021 Kennedy Center honorees

The Kennedy Center Honors will return in December with a class that includes Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, "Saturday Night Live" mastermind Lorne Michaels and actress-singer Bette Midler. Organizers expect to operate at full capacity after last year’s ceremony was delayed for months and later conducted under COVID-19 restrictions. This...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Black Thought Drops One of His Earliest Freestyles in New Clip From Audible Original

The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter shares one of his earliest raps in an excerpt from his new Audible original, 7 Years, out Thursday, July 8th. In the clip, Trotter remembers how he began writing his first raps when he was about nine years old: “I wanted to be one of them,” he says, “one of those guys in the cyphers just laying folks out.”
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

UHS student Trevor Black releases new song

Trevor Black is a typical teenager involved in agriculture at Uvalde High School, but may be not so typical is that he has his own band and recently released a country western hit, “Drifter,” produced by Studio 3 in Uvalde and mastered by Lurrsen Mastering in Burbank, California. At UHS,...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Monique DeBose: Carrying the Torch for Black Girl Magic

Monique DeBose is a mixed-race woman who spent most of her life oscillating between two worlds, that of her African American father and her Irish American mother. She has spent so much of her life doing the internal work to embrace all the parts of herself, to shift from living life in black and white to living life in full color, accepting and loving who she is as a whole and not one or the other. In addition to music, she has channeled these tools and what she has learned about living an authentic life into a rewarding and successful career as a coach — working with people who have a vision for their life and feel that they more them to give, to find their authentic voice.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

50 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Master of Reality’

It was the cough that inspired legions. While Black Sabbath were in Island Studios in London working on their third album, Ozzy Osbourne handed guitarist Tony Iommi marijuana joint. Since Iommi was recording an acoustic passage he was perched over a microphone and the potent cannabis made him cough. Producer Rodger Bain looped the recording of the cough, added delay and used it as the intro to “Sweet Leaf,” a song about the inspirational qualities of weed and the cornerstone of Master of Reality, which was released on July 21, 1971.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Rapsody & Monie Love Thank Queen Latifah For 'Paving The Way' At 2021 BET Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Queen Latifah was on deck at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 27) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the past 30 years, Latifah has represented strength, unity and Hip Hop culture at its essence, beginning with the Flavor Unit and solo albums such as 1989’s All Hail The Queen and the 1993 classic Black Reign. As an actress, she now has one of the biggest shows on television, the FOX drama The Equalizer, a role originally played by Denzel Washington in the films Equalizer and Equalizer 2.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Biz Markie’s net worth?

BIZ Markie is a hip hop legend who has left a lasting legacy on the music world. Known as the "Clown Prince of Hip Hop," he began his career working as a human beatbox for acts MC Shan and Roxanne Shanté. Who is Biz Markie?. Biz Markie is an American...
POTUSPosted by
rolling out

Gayle King bans unvaccinated relatives from Thanksgiving vacation

Gayle King plans to “ban” unvaccinated relatives from her Thanksgiving celebrations. The 66-year-old presenter addressed the “problem” of people not taking up coronavirus vaccinations so she’s decided to take drastic action with her own family in the hope it will make them change their minds. Speaking to Dr. Anthony Fauci,...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Jada Pinkett Smith rocking new hairdo (photo)

As some fans may know, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has not rocked long hair most likely because she has been losing hair for years now. The wife of Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith has been very candid about her hair loss, which has not been shoulder-length since her Menace II Society and “A Different World” days of the early 1990s. She has been outspoken on the subject mostly on her award-winning Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy