Drought emergency declared for Gunnison, 20 other counties. As a multi-year drought has persisted across the Western Slope, water supply issues are top of mind for water planners and the Upper Gunnison River Basin, which feeds into the Colorado River, is no different. The water year has entered its final quarter, and the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and other entities that study and manage the Colorado River and its inflow to Lake Powell are predicting that decreasing water levels in the reservoir may soon prompt a new drought response operations plan. That process will include participation from all Colorado River stakeholders, including Gunnison County. Water supply issues and lawsuits across the West appear likely in the coming years.