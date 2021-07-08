Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

All you need to know about '21 All-Star Game

MLB
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrdinarily a fun midseason diversion, the All-Star Game this year takes on a deeper resonance. Here in 2021, this gathering of baseball’s best and brightest at Colorado’s Coors Field is not just an entertaining exhibition but also a symbol of a wider resurgence. After the coronavirus pandemic robbed us of so much life and liberty, here is an event that serves as downtown Denver’s grand reopening and baseball’s confirmed comeback.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Colorado Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Gregory Soto
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Mastercard#Fox#Coors Field#Midsummer Classic#The American League#Rogers Sportsnet#Rds#Espn Radio Deportes#Rays#National League#Dodgers#Nyy#Tb#Wsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees To Acquire Joey Gallo (Reports) – Please God, No, No, No

True, the Yankees need outfield help, especially with Frazier down. But for heaven’s sake, does it have to be another 40 HR and 200 K’s guy?. The Yankees have no secrets. The entire world of baseball knows they are in deep do-doo and on the cusp of falling off the radar to even qualify for a Wild Card spot in this year’s playoffs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
Denver, COPosted by
InsideTheRangers

'Major League Massacre' Stopped Before All-Star Game in Denver

A hotel housekeeper's tip to police thwarted what authorities said could have been a "Las Vegas-style shooting'' at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver. The worker reportedly found more than a dozen weapons and 1,000 rounds of ammunition at a hotel near Coors Field Friday, according to ABC7 Denver. The discovery was made at the Maven Hotel, just two blocks from the ballpark that will host baseball's festivities, which have been ongoing throughout the week and include Sunday night's All-Star Futures Game, the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, which will feature Texas Rangers standouts Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Indians have decision to make on Jose Ramirez

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and names have circulated left and right. From the obvious ones such as Kris Bryant and Joey Gallo, and an unlikely candidate in Max Scherzer, there could be a ton of movement. As far as the Cleveland Indians are concerned, they have a decision to make regarding slugger Jose Ramirez, although it doesn’t look like they will include him in a trade anytime soon.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago White Sox release veteran outfielder Eaton

When the White Sox brought Adam Eaton back in early December, they were hoping the right fielder would produce like he did in 2019. Helping the Nationals win the World Series two years ago, Eaton hit .279/.365/.428 with 25 doubles, 7 triples, 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
MLBbleachernation.com

Watch the Cubs Complete Their Historic Ninth Inning Rally in St. Louis

Truly, I’m flabbergasted. I don’t think I’ve ever used that word seriously and meant it, but tonight … it just feels right. After losing Kris Bryant (hamstring) in the fifth inning while managing just a measly three hits and one run before the ninth, the Cubs managed to come back from a 6-1 one deficit against the Cardinals *in St. Louis* for one of the most astonishing comebacks I’ve seen them complete. Sure, it started with some extra luck (a dropped third strike and a single with an error gave the Cubs runners on first and third with no outs), but after that the Cubs went walk-walk-strikeout-walk-single-double, scoring SIX runs and taking the lead back from the Cardinals, before Craig Kimbrel shut them down in the 9th.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans fight each other in stands during Giants beatdown

The sum total of the fight the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed Monday night against the San Francisco Giants came in the bottom half of the first inning, with back-to-back home runs to slice their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Unfortunately, the on-field battle largely ended there, with the road Giants...
MLBMLB

'Let's do this': SS Sweeney ready for Yankees

The Yankees are envisioning a future in which Trey Sweeney helps anchor the infield in the Bronx, selecting the Eastern Illinois University shortstop in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night. Sweeney was taken with the 20th overall pick, and the 21-year-old attended the Draft as...
MLBMLB

J.T. Realmuto's solo home run

J.T. Realmuto drives in the first run for the National League with a home run to right-center in the 5th inning. Tune in to FOX.
Denver, COMLB

Jones, Stewart share HS Derby bragging rights

DENVER -- On Saturday, two of the biggest power bats in prep baseball belted home runs in front of friends and family at Coors Field. Two days later, they did it with nearly every seat in Coors Field full. Jared Jones and Sal Stewart belted five homers apiece in their...
MLBespn960sanangelo.com

Rangers Manager Basically Confirmed Joey Gallo is Getting Traded

The Texas Rangers are a bad baseball team. Nearly 100 games into the season the Rangers are well on their way to 100 losses. This poor season comes a year after the team had the second-worst record in baseball in the COVID-19 plagued season of 2020. The first week after...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres and Rangers talking Joey Gallo trade

Multiple reports indicate the San Diego Padres are in talks to acquire Texas Rangers’ outfielder Joey Gallo. A.J. Preller came to the San Diego Padres from the Texas Rangers organization. Joey Gallo is someone that Preller is quite familiar with. The Padres G.M. knows the value of the outfielder/infielder. Gallo...
MLBMLB

A marathon of Derby HRs (& more fun facts)

The 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby promised spectacle and drama, and it delivered. Mammoth homers cut through the mile-high air at Coors Field, where the humidor had been turned off for the day. There were big bombs, upsets and plenty of last-second nail-biting. When the baseballs finally stopped flying, more than 300 dingers had been hit, and Pete Alonso had earned his second consecutive Derby title.
MLBMLB

Trio makes All-Star roster the Rays' way

ST. PETERSBURG -- When the American League All-Star team assembles in the clubhouse at Coors Field tonight, Mike Zunino, Joey Wendle and Andrew Kittredge won’t be the most famous players in the room -- despite manager Kevin Cash joking that MLB requested Wendle, a late addition to the AL roster, as the “next-best” option to replace future Hall of Famer Mike Trout.
MLBAlliance Review

Cleveland homers twice to beat Oakland, former UA pitcher Chris Bassitt 4-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bradley Zimmer had three hits including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt’s first pitch, and Cleveland beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Sunday. Daniel Johnson, who grew up about 30 minutes north of the Coliseum and had a group of family and friends in attendance, connected for his first career home run and made a sparkling defensive play to help Cleveland win its fifth in six games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy