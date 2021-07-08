All you need to know about '21 All-Star Game
Ordinarily a fun midseason diversion, the All-Star Game this year takes on a deeper resonance. Here in 2021, this gathering of baseball’s best and brightest at Colorado’s Coors Field is not just an entertaining exhibition but also a symbol of a wider resurgence. After the coronavirus pandemic robbed us of so much life and liberty, here is an event that serves as downtown Denver’s grand reopening and baseball’s confirmed comeback.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0