The Citadel’s Mission in Transition Project Wins McCain Institute and EdVenture Partners Invent2Prevent Final Competition
WASHINGTON, DC – The McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University and EdVenture Partners hosted the final competition for Invent2Prevent. Mission in Transition from The Citadel took home first prize. The three other finalists included VOICES of Columbia University, FUSE from Missouri State University and The THiNK Campaign at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.today.citadel.edu
