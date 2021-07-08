Everything You Missed at PlayStation’s Exciting July State of Play

In today's episode, we recap yesterday's Sony PlayStation State of Play if you were too busy to watch it yesterday. We get it, you have a life; don't need to rub it in our faces. Sorry, no Horizon Forbidden West, God of War, or PSVR 2, though. In The Last of Us 2 news, a very speedy player was able to kill the non-killable Tommy in one section of the game. Doesn't really change much, but it would be cool if it created a branch reality and you have to deal with the consequences of killing Tommy. Or maybe it's a Loki tie-in and killing Tommy results in the TVA popping in and pruning you. And it's Donkey Kong's birthday! The big ape is the big 4-0. How will you celebrate? Let us know in the comments!