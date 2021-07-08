Everything You Missed at PlayStation’s Exciting July State of Play
Sony’s latest State of Play had plenty of information to share with fans, including a few new indie game announcements. PlayStation skipped E3 2021 last month in June, but as most people expected just a few weeks later it followed up with its own show. Heading into the State of Play fans knew it would have a fresh look at Deathloop, which didn’t disappoint, but there were also a handful of surprise announcements for both indie games and triple-A as well.www.cgmagonline.com
