Everything You Missed at PlayStation’s Exciting July State of Play

By Hayes Madsen
cgmagonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s latest State of Play had plenty of information to share with fans, including a few new indie game announcements. PlayStation skipped E3 2021 last month in June, but as most people expected just a few weeks later it followed up with its own show. Heading into the State of Play fans knew it would have a fresh look at Deathloop, which didn’t disappoint, but there were also a handful of surprise announcements for both indie games and triple-A as well.

