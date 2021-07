I guess I’m in the minority here, but I’ve never really minded the masks. I never found them hard to breathe in or uncomfortable. Sometimes I’d wear one into the store and forget to take it off even once I was back in my car, alone. I typically wore my mask even in drive-thru transactions such as Starbucks or the carpool line, and of course I wore it all day, every day, once I went back to work, taking it off only to drink my morning coffee, which I did with my office door shut.