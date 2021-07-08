Cancel
Lawrence County, PA

County up one confirmed case

By From staff reports
New Castle News
 12 days ago
Lawrence County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case Thursday, state health officials.

The county’s death total stayed at 216. There were three probable cases reported.

The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,708 cases (5,528 confirmed, 2,180 probable).

In Lawrence County, 34,468 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 36 since Wednesday.

There have been 32,509 full vaccination doses administered, up 62 since Wednesday.

The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,472,507, which is 60.8 percent of the eligible population.

So far, 6,328,084 residents have received one dose, which is 63.3 percent of the eligible population.

At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.

There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

The state reported 222 new cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,213,543 and 27,729. The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 to July 1 decreased to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent.

