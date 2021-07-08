Celebrating with a bang.... and a few booms

Emperor Norton I, Emperor of the United States and Protector of Mexico, was San Francisco’s first eccentric citizen of notoriety. As a commodities trader of 1859, whose rice deal went belly-up, Joshua Abraham Norton proclaimed himself to be nobility and adorned himself in outlandish military attire, including epaulets and stovepipe hat that boasted a single imperial ostrich feather. He hand-delivered letters to various city dailies, entreating, among other things, construction of a bridge and a tunnel across the Bay to Oakland. Printing his own personal currency, he was welcomed by restaurants, and they in turn posted in their windows, “Emperor Norton Dines Here!” Police officers started saluting Norton when he appeared on their beats, and though Queen Victoria refused his proposal of marriage, King Kamehameha V officially recognized him as Emperor of these United States.
