Deathloop gameplay video shows off an assassination from beginning to end
The latest PlayStation State of Play capped off with nearly 10 minutes of Deathloop gameplay, which showed an entire assassination from beginning to end. In the world of Deathloop, protagonist Colt must assassinate all of his targets in Blackreef in one night. If he fails to do so (usually by dying), then he has to start all over again. In the most recent gameplay video, developer Arkane Studios showed one of many ways that players can eliminate Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey, one of Colt’s targets.egmnow.com
