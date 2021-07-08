Severe drought level expands to more counties

Recent rains have helped with dry conditions — but they have been spread out and some areas of the state could use much more rain. The Iowa DNR’s Tim Hall says severe drought conditions expanded in June from 12 counties in northwest Iowa across nearly all of northern Iowa. “Sixty-two percent is now severe drought — up from only about eight percent at the beginning of the month,” Hall says. “So that is a significant uptick in coverage of the D-2 drought.”