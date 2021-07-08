Cancel
Tennis

'Roger Federer looked ordinary against Hubert Hurkacz,' says Mats Wilander

By JOVICA ILIC
Tennis World Usa
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, an eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer suffered a heavy loss against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters. Playing at only his fifth tournament since February last year, Roger earned four wins to become the oldest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in the Open era and hoped for more of the same against the Pole.

Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!
Tenniswmleader.com

Roger Federer on ‘terrible’ family heartache

Written by Sam Goodwin. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports Australia. Roger Federer has opened up about life in the biosecurity bubble at Wimbledon, saying it’s “terrible” being away from his family. The Swiss legend become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini becomes the latest big-name tennis player to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after announcements by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Simona Halep

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini has become the latest high-profile tennis player to withdraw from the Olympics. The Italian, who reached his first final at a Grand Slam earlier this month before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets, has revealed that the thigh injury that required strapping at SW19 means he cannot compete in Tokyo.
Tennischatsports.com

Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini into final after beating Hubert Hurkacz

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final with a dominant victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. The seventh seed and Queen's champion used his powerful forehand to great effect in a 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 win. He will play top seed Novak Djokovic or...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2008 changed...', says legend

It has now been 13 years since the historic final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2008, in what is considered one of the most beautiful games of the modern era. The Spanish champion, who had lost in the last act against the Swiss in London in both 2006 and 2007, managed to win the fifth after a memorable battle (made even more exciting by the several downpours in between).
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Roger Federer's dream of ninth title in tatters after Hurkacz mauling

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Roger Federer's dream of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended with a heart-breaking 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 quarter-final defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday. Before this fortnight, 14th seed Hurkacz had won only four matches on turf but no one would have guessed his...
TennisPosted by
GQMagazine

Roger Federer’s Vintage-Looking Rolex Is Brand New

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. It’s easy to get caught up in the world vintage watches. They dominate conversations in the form of Tyler, the Creator’s Cartier Crash or Ed Sheeran’s charmingly retro Rolex GMT. But Roger Federer knows that sometimes nothing measures up to a brand-new creation that’s just slipped out of the manufacture. After his Wimbledon match against Hubert Hurkacz, Federer was seen wearing one of Rolex’s 2020 releases: an Oyster Perpetual with a deep, forest green dial. Federer, a Rolex ambassador, is clearly a fan of the new pieces. He wore a different version of the Oyster Perpetual, with a sunflower yellow dial, earlier in the tournament. And if the celebs are any indication, these watches have become particularly covetable—Bryan Cranston also wore one, with a reddish-orange dial, to a Brooklyn Nets game last month, trailing not far behind LeBron James. Also this week, Adam Driver, Spike Lee’s customized Rolex, and the watch that’s Bringing It Home for Garrett Southgate.

