'Roger Federer looked ordinary against Hubert Hurkacz,' says Mats Wilander

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. It’s easy to get caught up in the world vintage watches. They dominate conversations in the form of Tyler, the Creator’s Cartier Crash or Ed Sheeran’s charmingly retro Rolex GMT. But Roger Federer knows that sometimes nothing measures up to a brand-new creation that’s just slipped out of the manufacture. After his Wimbledon match against Hubert Hurkacz, Federer was seen wearing one of Rolex’s 2020 releases: an Oyster Perpetual with a deep, forest green dial. Federer, a Rolex ambassador, is clearly a fan of the new pieces. He wore a different version of the Oyster Perpetual, with a sunflower yellow dial, earlier in the tournament. And if the celebs are any indication, these watches have become particularly covetable—Bryan Cranston also wore one, with a reddish-orange dial, to a Brooklyn Nets game last month, trailing not far behind LeBron James. Also this week, Adam Driver, Spike Lee’s customized Rolex, and the watch that’s Bringing It Home for Garrett Southgate.