Orangeburg, SC

Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Times and Democrat
 13 days ago

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98.85. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

thetandd.com

