Elk Rapids Farmers Market

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Tech billionaires are jockeying over their jaunts into space — but who's really paying for their trips?. Billions in pandemic-fueled dollars enabled Blue Origin's suborbital trip on Tuesday, the spaceflight company's founder Jeff Bezos acknowledged at a press conference. “I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer...
Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul’s insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci...
A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
The White House said Tuesday that they are not characterizing the trip Texas Democrats made to Washington as a "super-spreader" event, as more officials who attended the meeting test positive for COVID-19. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Tuesday asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if the...
Students in Wichita, Kansas, public schools can ditch the masks when classes begin. Detroit public schools will probably require them unless everyone in a room is vaccinated. In Pittsburgh, masks will likely be required regardless of vaccination status. And in some states, schools cannot mandate face coverings under any circumstances.
A couple has been criminally charged after their gender-reveal event allegedly sparked a Southern California wildfire that led to the death of a firefighter, the district attorney announced Tuesday. Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez were indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other counts stemming from the El Dorado...
