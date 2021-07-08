FAST swim team, ages 11 and up, competes in Louisa

The temperature was in the low 90s on June 30, when the three-way swim meet involving FAST (Fluvanna Aquatic Sports Team), The Elks Swim Team and the Louisa Gators Swim Team got started. Most of the spectators at the Gators home pool were able to find shade and the swimmers were in and out of the water, so no one was too severely affected by the heat. The Gators’ pool is located on Industrial Drive just off Rt. 208, between Louisa and Mineral.