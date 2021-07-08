Cancel
Hyde County, NC

Funnel cloud touches down in Hyde County, N.C.

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
 12 days ago
FAIRFIELD, N.C. - A funnel cloud was spotted in Hyde County, North Carolina, as Tropical Storm Elsa began to hit our area Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. News 3 viewer Lindsey Mooney sent us a picture of the cloud.

A spokesperson from the Hyde County Department of Emergency Management confirmed to News 3 that a funnel cloud did appear to touch down in the county. He said it happened in a primary wooded and agricultural area.

The county has not seen any storm damage at the time this story was published, the spokesperson said.

Weather photos: Tropical Storm Elsa impacts Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

