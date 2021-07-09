14-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 1-year-old boy, police say

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a 14-year-old accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old boy.

Jordan Bradfield was shot at a home on Coronet Place around 5 p.m. Thursday by the 14-year-old boy who was handling a .22 caliber weapon, Jackson police officials said. The weapon discharged and struck the 1-year-old in the head, authorities said.

A neighbor said they saw a young man being put into the back of a police car and also saw officers bringing a rifle out of the home.

"It's really crazy in the city right now, people die every day, all day," said one witness.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the 14-year-old, police said.