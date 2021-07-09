Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

14-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 1-year-old boy, police say

By Mary Grace Eppes
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPP7u_0arShoBN00

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a 14-year-old accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old boy.

Jordan Bradfield was shot at a home on Coronet Place around 5 p.m. Thursday by the 14-year-old boy who was handling a .22 caliber weapon, Jackson police officials said. The weapon discharged and struck the 1-year-old in the head, authorities said.

A neighbor said they saw a young man being put into the back of a police car and also saw officers bringing a rifle out of the home.

"It's really crazy in the city right now, people die every day, all day," said one witness.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the 14-year-old, police said.

Comments / 8

CNN

CNN

572K+
Followers
85K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronet#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas authorities search for a suspect in apparent quadruple homicide

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect in what appears to be a quadruple homicide near Tyler, Texas. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson tells CNN that they received a call just before 8 a.m. of a person deceased outside of a home in New Summerfield, Texas. When deputies arrived, they found a body in the driveway. Upon further investigation, three additional bodies were discovered inside the home.
ReligionPosted by
CNN

He spent two decades in prison for church murders. New DNA evidence shows someone else did it

(CNN) — A man who spent two decades in prison for a 1985 double homicide during church bible study has been exonerated, with all charges against him dropped. Newly discovered DNA evidence from a hair sample shows Dennis A. Perry, 59, "may have been acquitted if that evidence had been available" during his 2003 trial for the murders of Harold and Thelma Swain in Georgia, according to a news release from Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Staff at one Florida hospital figured they had seen the worst of Covid-19. They may be proven wrong

Jacksonville, Florida (CNN) — Staff at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville figured they had seen the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's sad and frustrating because we thought that we were toward the end of it," nurse Lauren Schiller told CNN. "And within not even two days, we're back to being just like it was in December, January, which is crazy."
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

This company is testing self-driving cars in New York City for the first time

(CNN) — Mobileye, an Israeli self-driving technology company owned by Intel, has become the first company to test fully self-driving cars on New York City's streets. While a number of companies test cars in California and Arizona, New York hasn't generally been used as a test site. New York is home to crowded streets, challenging driving dynamics -- aggressive drivers combined with equally rule-averse pedestrians and cyclists -- and highly variable weather. Also, the state has a law specifically requiring drivers to keep at least one hand on the steering wheel at all times.
Posted by
CNN

Six Polish swimmers sent back home from Tokyo following admin error

(CNN) — Six Polish swimmers have had to return home from the Tokyo Olympics due to an administrative error by the Polish Swimming Federation (PZP). "I would like to express my great regret, sadness, and bitterness at the situation," PZP director Pawel Slominski said in a statement released Monday. Alicja...

Comments / 8

Community Policy