Katie Holmes wows as she flashes her abs in bright pink top during solo stroll in NYC... after calling it quits with Emilio Vitolo Jr.

By Christine Rendon, Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

She is back on the market after splitting from Emilio Vitolo Jr. earlier this year.

And Katie Holmes put on a head-turning display while out in New York City on Thursday.

The actress, 42, showed off her abs in a flowing pink top as she enjoyed a solo stroll through the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GVmd_0arShlXC00
Doing her own thing! Katie Holmes put on a head-turning display while out in New York City on Thursday

Katie was the picture of comfort as she stepped out wearing black sweatpants and matching Birkenstocks.

Rather than a pricey designer bag, she carried a sensible dark blue tote bag.

While she wore no face mask, she did protect herself from the sunshine with a pair of retro, tortoise shell shades.

The lack of facial covering also put her naturally beautiful, makeup-free complexion on full display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FR5kV_0arShlXC00
Pink lady! The actress stood out flashing her abs in her pretty and cropped tank top 

The actress looked in good spirits as she enjoyed some time to herself, now freshly single following her recent split from Emilio.

Emilio and Katie broke up earlier this spring as she worked in Connecticut on her new movie The Watergate Girl.

The couple began dating in September and seemed to go full speed ahead with reports emerging that she thought the relationship could go 'all the way.'

He was said to be 'incredibly charismatic' according to Katie's friends and even got on good with Suri, with the chef treating Katie like a 'princess,' throughout the relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWmS9_0arShlXC00
Step by step: Holmes strode comfortably through the Big Apple in her black Birkenstocks 

But in April it was alleged the pair were 'taking space,' before their official split was revealed less than a month later.

It was reported that 'different schedules and different commitments,' were partially to blame, with Katie filming an untitled romantic feature upstate and Emilio trying to nurture his own acting career on top of working at his family's restaurant.

And after the split, Emilio was said to be leaning on friends for support but as the breakup was confirmed he was glimpsed by single New Yorkers on the celebrity dating app Raya.

'It's not just Raya — he's on a bunch of other dating apps too. He didn't exactly hide the fact that he's broken up from Katie,' an insider told Page Six.

Prior to Katie, Emilio was engaged to Rachel Emmons, breaking things off with her via text just days before photos of he and Katie emerged on a PDA-packed date in SoHo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IqYz_0arShlXC00
It's over: Holmes is back on the market after splitting from Emilio Vitolo Jr. earlier this year (pictured in 2020)

