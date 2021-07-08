Tornado Warning issued for City of Suffolk by NWS

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Suffolk The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Gates County in northeastern North Carolina The southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gatesville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Whaleyville around 700 PM EDT. Holland around 705 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Eure, Easons Crossroads, Topsy, Drum Hill, Hazelton, Buckland, Cleopus, Carter, Dort and Somerton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

