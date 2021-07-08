Cancel
Cheyenne County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheyenne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 441 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sunol, or 11 miles southeast of Sidney, moving southeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sunol. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 66 and 77.

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, NE
County
Cheyenne County, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Interstate 80
