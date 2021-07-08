Cancel
Pasco, WA

Pasco Police Looking for Driver of KIA Sorrento in Hit & Run

By Patti Banner
98.3 The KEY
 14 days ago
One more reason to love the Pasco Police Department is their funny social media posts. The latest involves the driver of a Kia Sorrento whom the officer was attempting to pull over. The person disappeared into the night, but not before doing much damage. The incident happened Tuesday night at...

Pasco WA
