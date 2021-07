The world of Middle Earth has never been seen like this before. Back in 2019, the game The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum was announced by game developers at Daedalic Entertainment. Ever since then, fans have been getting glimpses and snippets of information about the game via a series of trailers and announcements. However, on July 6th, 2021, PlayStation and Daedalic Entertainment released a new narrated gameplay trailer that revealed the worlds and characters that will be featured in their new game.