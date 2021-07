Homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages could save money with the elimination of an “adverse market refinance fee” for government-backed loans starting Aug. 1. In December, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) levied a 0.5% fee on those refinancing mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac if the loans were for more than $125,000. The fee was intended to help Fannie and Freddie cover what they estimated could be $6 billion in losses stemming from pandemic-related homeowner relief. The government earlier had placed a moratorium on foreclosures on federally backed mortgages and offered most homeowners the option to suspend their mortgage payments.