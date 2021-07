No punches pulled from the former Juventus manager. Maurizio Sarri has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is “not easy to manage.”. Italian coach Sarri, who won the league but was subsequently sacked by Juventus after being knocked out of the Champions League, opened up about his time in charge of the Old Lady. The 62-year-old is now managing Lazio, where he will come up against Ronaldo in the league next season.