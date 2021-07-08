Cancel
Sun Valley, ID

Ballet Sun Valley details July, August programs

By Emily Jones
Idaho Mountain Express
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallet Sun Valley on Tuesday announced additional program details for its in-person performances at Sun Valley Pavilion on July 12-13 and August 22-23. Between the two festivals, audience members can enjoy four nights of dance with programs spanning the full spectrum of ballet, from modern-day favorites to classical ballet repertoire. For many of the artists, this season will mark their first return to the stage in front of a live audience in over 18 months, according to Ballet Sun Valley.

