Ballet Sun Valley details July, August programs

Ballet Sun Valley on Tuesday announced additional program details for its in-person performances at Sun Valley Pavilion on July 12-13 and August 22-23. Between the two festivals, audience members can enjoy four nights of dance with programs spanning the full spectrum of ballet, from modern-day favorites to classical ballet repertoire. For many of the artists, this season will mark their first return to the stage in front of a live audience in over 18 months, according to Ballet Sun Valley.